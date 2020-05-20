  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US couple go out for a drive, find USD 1 million lying on the road

    By
    |

    Washington, May 20: A Virginia family out for a ride to get a change of scenery after being holed up due to the coronavirus found nearly USD 1 million in two bags lying in the road.

    David and Emily Schantz left their Caroline County home with their children last Saturday and drove their pickup truck over what they thought was a bag of trash, then stopped and picked it up as well as another bag nearby, news sources reported Tuesday. The Schantzes tossed the bags in the back of their pickup truck and kept riding, according to Emily Schantz.

    US couple out for a drive, find USD 1 million lying on the road
    Representational Image

    Only when the Schantzes returned home did they discover the bags contained money, she said.

    WHO gives nod for probe into coronavirus outbreak

    "Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said 'cash vault,'" Schantz told WTVR.

    They contacted the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, which sent deputies to the home. The deputies took inventory and determined the money totalled nearly USD 1 million.

    Caroline Sheriff's Maj. Scott Moser said authorities have since determined where the money was headed, but are still trying to figure out how it ended up in the middle of a road in Goochland County. Moser would not say specifically where the money was going.

    But he said he hopes the recipients offer the Schantzes a nice reward.

    "Their actions deserve nothing less," Moser said. "They saved someone a lot of money and set a wonderful example for everyone else."

    More COUPLE News

    Read more about:

    couple coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue