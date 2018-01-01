US aid reimbursement for support in fight against Al-Qaeda: Pakistan

In a strong worded reaction to US accusations the Pakistan Army spokesman, Major General Asif Ghafoor asserted that aid Pakistan received from the US was "reimbursement for support Islamabad gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda."

The Pakistan defence ministry has also warned against the malicious campaign being used to trivialize Pakistan's achievements in the war against terrorism. Allies do not put each other on notice, it added.

Pak as anti-terror ally has given land and air communication, military bases and intel cooperation free to US that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16 years, but they have given us nothing but invective and mistrust.

They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis, it said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Pakistan said that the United States should not put blames for its failure in Afghanistan on Pakistan.

Pakistan has rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism and there is no ambiguity about it, it added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a Pakistani media report said. "The meeting held a detailed review of the Trump's statement," the Geo TV reported, citing its sources.

In November, the US had strongly condemned release of the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan and had demanded his immediate re-arrest and prosecution, warning that there would be "repercussions" for bilateral ties if Islamabad fails to take "decisive action" against the JuD chief.

Saeed, who carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.

In his new South Asia Policy in August, Trump had called for tougher measure against Pakistan if it fails to cooperate with the US in its fight against terrorism.

"We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond.

Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists," Trump had said in his South Asia Policy speech.

Noting that in the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner, Trump had accused it of providing shelter to the same organisations that try every single day to kill Americans.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)