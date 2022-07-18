US: 3 killed in Indiana mall shooting; Gunman shot dead

8 injured in shooting at US mall in Wisconsin

Washington, July 18: At least three people were killed and several others injured at a mall in the US state of Indiana, the latest in a spate of gun violence in the country.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said. Greenwood is a southern suburb of Indianapolis.

"We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall," Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement.

"We have three fatalities at this time and three others injured."

Myers said that the gunman had been shot dead by "an armed individual."

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," Bailey said.

The Greenwood police shared a post on their Facebook page asking for witnesses to the shooting to contact the department with information.

The attack is the latest in a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.