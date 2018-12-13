Home News International US: 11-yr-old boy bullied to leave school & even change his surname which is TRUMP

US: 11-yr-old boy bullied to leave school & even change his surname which is TRUMP

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 13: What's in a name? Yes, there's a lot in a name and an 11-year-old boy from Delaware, US, is learning it by hard. According to a report in Daily Mail, the parents of the boy had to withdraw him from his school and even change his surname because they share it with the planet's most powerful man, Donald Trump - the president of the country.

The Trump family which is having a torrid time ever since the New York tycoon won the presidential election of 2016, has no link with the latter but yet, its boy, named Joshua, is being made to bear the brunt. The bullies made life such a hell for Joshua that his father Roberto Berto took him out of the school and home schooled him for a session, the report added.

Also Read | The real reason why Donald Trump's face appears when you Google 'Idiot'

The ordeal didn't end even after Joshua became eligible for the middle school. The bullying resumed when he went to the middle school and then, the family had no other option but to change Joshua's surname to Berto. Trump is the surname of Joshua's mother Megan which he had been using though Megan herself takes the surname of her husband Berto.

It was not clear however whether the family will change its name legally or whether Joshua's younger sister will be known as Trump or Berto, the report added.

Megan told ABC that the degree of bullying has been so bad that Joshua has grown a hatred for his surname and even for his life and that is something that has scared the family.