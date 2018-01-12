Uproar over Trump's "shithole countries" remark

Known for his brash remarks, US President Donald Trump has done it once again. Trump has stirred a controversy by reportedly referring to Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations as "shithole countries" in a meeting with US lawmakers on Thursday.

The US President was speaking on the issue of immigrants when he used such a derogatory slur. Trump made the remark after he was presented with a proposal to restore protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal.

Trump has drawn flak for his remark not only from within the US but across the world.

Utah Republican Mia Love, whose family hails from Haiti, described the remark as "unkind, divisive, elitist."

"This behaviour in unacceptable from the leader of our nation. My parents came from one of those countries but proudly took an oath of allegiance to the United States and took on responsibilities of everything that being a citizen comes with," she wrote on Twitter.

The former Haitian president Laurent Lamothe also expressed his disappointment over Trump's remark and wrote on Twitter, "SHAME ON TRUMP! The world is witnessing a new low today with this #ShitholeNations remark! totally unacceptable! uncalled for moreover it shows a lack a respect and IGNORANCE never seen before in the recent history of the US by any President! Enough is enough!!"

The White House seemed to be in a fix over Trump's remark, as they neither denied that the President had used the derogatory phrase nor did they confirm it.

"President Trump will always fight for the American people," reports quoted White House spokesman Raj Shah as saying.

OneIndia News