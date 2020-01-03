'Uncut Gems' star Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked sends racist, sexist and anti-Semitic tweets

  • search
    Los Angeles, Jan 03: Hollywood actor Adam Sandler's Twitter account has been hacked by the same group that hacked Mariah Carey's account.

    The hacker tweeted several racist, sexist and anti-Semitic messages but they were quickly taken down.

    The actor's account has been hacked just days after pop singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked by the group known as Chuckling Squad.

      According to reports, other tweets that appear to have been deleted were directed towards former US President Barack Obama, Carey's hacking and President Donald Trump.

      Last week, Mariah Carey had her Twitter hacked by the group Chuckling Squad. In both cases, the hackers have focused on retweeting tweets from the handle @iNuBLoM.

