    #GoBackModi: This is how Twitter reacted as PM Modi lands in Karnataka

    Bengaluru, Jan 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Karnataka on Karnataka, and people from Tamil Nadu on Twitter are asking him to go back.

    #GoBackModi became the top trend on Twitter on Thursday with over 50,000 tweets as of At 12 pm. The tweets coincided with a two-day visit by Modi to various places in Karnataka.

    PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Union Minister for chemicals and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda, as Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa looks on, upon his arrival at airport in Bengaluru. PTI Image.

    Some users thought he was visiting Tamil Nadu because as we remember it is the only state that has been most associated with #GoBackModi. It was in September 2019, that the hashtag was again trending when Modi had arrived for the convocation of IIT Madras.

    If the #GoBackModi trend holds, Karnataka would be the fourth state in less than a year where a visit by Modi has led to the hashtag trending.

    Congress hits out at PM Modi for 'neglecting' Karnataka

    In November last year, when Modi arrived for campaigning in the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, #GoBackModi was among the top Twitter trends.

    Meanwhile, a large number of farmers who wanted to stage a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting the non-implementation of the 'Swaminathan Report' was detained at Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga, police said on Thursday.

    According to police, the detentions have taken place in certain parts of Tumakuru, near Bengaluru as well as in Shivamogga.

    As part of his two-day visit to Karnataka, Modi is scheduled to visit Tumakuru on Thursday to pay his obeisance to the departed seer of Siddaganga Math Shivakumara Swamiji and meet the present pontiff Siddalinga Mahaswamiji.

    Later, he would address a mega public meeting where he will give away the Krishi Karman awards.

    In the evening he will reach Bengaluru to visit the DRDO facility to dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation.

