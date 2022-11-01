YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UN Sec Gen condoles tragic Morbi bridge collapse

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    United Nations, Nov 1: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness over a tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured.

    At least 134 people lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

    “The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat," a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday.

    SC to hear on Nov 14 plea seeking judicial probe into Gujarat bridge collapseSC to hear on Nov 14 plea seeking judicial probe into Gujarat bridge collapse

    Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wished a quick recovery to those injured, the statement said. President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi said in a tweet “Deep sorrow at the bridge collapse in Gujarat, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services.”

    Comments

    More VICTIMS News  

    Read more about:

    victims injured antonio guterres gujarat bridge collapse

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X