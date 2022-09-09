UN chief arrives in flood-hit Pakistan, asks for 'massive support' from international community

Islamabad, Sep 09: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday arrived in Pakistan to express solidarity with the countrymen amid the flood situation that has created havoc in the nation. He has appealed to the international community for massive support to Pakistan in these tough times.

In a tweet, he said "I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here," said the UN chief, adding "I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe."

The UN chief was received by senior officials when he arrived in Pakistan.

Pak floods a reminder that climate adaption needs global support

The flood in Pakistan has reportedly caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths so far.

His visit comes less than two weeks after the UN chief urged $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by the floods.

During the visit, the UN chief would travel to the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe, and would also meet with displaced families.

The UN chief also scheduled to meet Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif and other government and military officials.

