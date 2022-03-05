YouTube
    Ukraine War: UNSC to meet Monday on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Mar 05: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats said Friday.

    After this public session, the 15 members of the council will confer behind closed doors to discuss a possible draft resolution, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.

    This latter meeting has been proposed by Mexico and France, who are pushing a draft that calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians.

    But it has run into obstacles, namely a warning from the United States that it will not support such a draft unless it states explicitly that Russia has caused the humanitarian crisis, another diplomat told AFP.

    France originally wanted a vote last Tuesday but it did not happen.

    The speaker of the Russian parliament has claimed that he has fled to Poland

    Now, diplomats say France has shifted and in light of US criticism is no longer pushing for a vote as quickly as before.

    Any draft resolution that criticizes Russia by name is doomed because Russia has veto power on the Security Council.

    Saturday, March 5, 2022, 9:22 [IST]
    X