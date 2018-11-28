Ukraine-Russia crisis: Trump refuses to hold Moscow responsible

Washington, Nov 28: US President Donald Trump refused to identify any particular side to side with in the ongoing tussle between Ukraine and Russia and washed his hands off it saying Washington didn't approve of escalating violence "either way" between Kiev and Moscow.

A shattering position for the West indeed.

The Republican president, who was speaking for the first time in public after the naval confrontation off the disputed Crimean Peninsula gave rise to a fresh tension between the two neighbours, did not specifically call out the Kremlin's behaviour. He was quoted by the Associated Press as saying: "We do not like what's happening, either way, we don't like what's happening and hopefully it will get straightened out."

Trump's instincts are right again, says Russian media

Russia Insider praised the American president over his stand, saying "His first instincts are again correct".

Nikki Haley blasts Russia

Trump's words came hours after outgoing US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley condemned Russia's act of firing at three Ukrainian ships and seizing the vessels and their crews as "outrageous" and that it amounted to "violation of sovereign Ukrainian territory". She asked Moscow to reduce tensions caused by its "arrogant" act, Reuters reported.

Trump is set to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina.