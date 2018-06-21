UK-India Week 2018: Indian students are going everywhere but not to the UK, says Dinesh Patnaik

The Young Leaders forum Conclave today was conducted to discuss the challenges against youth empowerment and how young leaders from the diaspora can help build stronger bilateral bridges and promote better cultural understanding.

While talking to young leaders, Anand Shah, Head of Strategic Initiatives of Ola, said that identity needs to be based on your experience, because that gives us the power to lead, no matter what your profession. There has to be a love for one's country that is for both the native land and the settled land.

Speaking to Indian diaspora he said, "what you leave in this world is the legacy of impact. Each one of us represent our identities: half-Brit, half-Indian."

Speaks to young entrepreneurs, professionals and public sector leaders under 35, India High Commissioner in Cambodia Dinesh K Patnaik said that the Indian diaspora needs to be active and speak in one tone, political leaders among us need to grasp this.

He said that TechXchange launched at UK-India Conclave will help startups to scale up within the bilateral corridor. With the Access India Programme, the first cohort of 25 UK companies is ready to explore India.

Indian students are going everywhere but not to the UK. Dinesh underscores how Indian students are not filling up UK universities.

He highlighted how institutions need to be in place and that there needs to be an exchange or free mobility across countries, mire importantly UK.

Dinesh said that that there is a phenomenon of Indian students moving to study in the UK but not British students to India. Dinesh laments that contrary to perception we have 95 per cent or higher rate of students with visas going back to India.

During the session, India Inc CEO Manoj Ladwa said that India that is also concerned about UK exports shows UK-India friendship and sums up the theme of the conclave - Global Britain meets Global India. The Social Impact round table is the first time ever people are coming together through work of the British Asian trust to look at ways to collaborate.

