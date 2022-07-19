YouTube
    UK Government wins confidence vote

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, July 19: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has survived a no-confidence vote with members of the governing Conservative Party voting in support of ministers to avoid triggering a national election.

    Members of the UK parliament voted in favour of the government by 349 votes to 238 in the House of Commons on Monday.

    Boris Johnson
    Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website, Sputnik News Agency reported.

    Johnson called the vote of no confidence himself, after the opposition Labour Party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and Johnson himself.

    'Back anyone, but Rishi Sunak': Boris Johnson to allies'Back anyone, but Rishi Sunak': Boris Johnson to allies

    As per Sputnik news, the Prime Minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.

    On the other hand, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the race after receiving the lowest votes, news agency PTI reported.

    The British Indian former finance minister received 115 votes in the third round of voting, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt holding on to the second spot with 82 votes followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 71 votes, and Kemi Badenoch at 58 votes.

    boris johnson conservative party voting

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 9:39 [IST]
    X