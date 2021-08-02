Is it a car or a train? ‘Munchkin cat’ video has the internet overjoyed

UFO or mysterious meteor explosion? Bizarre video of green sky in Turkey has divided the internet

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ankara, Aug 02: A Bizarre video shows a green-tinted meteor streaking over the city of Izimir, Turkey, falling in the mountains with a loud bang before disappearing behind the landscape with a bright flare. The occurrence sent shockwaves through social media, eliciting wild rumors.

The bizarre event happened on Saturday, which has shocked residents, has given rise to sparking speculation of the object being a falling satellite or an Unidentified flying object (UFO).

The video shows a ball of fire plummeting from the sky as it hides behind the clouds for a very brief moment, it bursts into a blinding light, turning the whole sky green.

The glow further intensifies until it makes everything disappear into white before the ball of fire collapses somewhere in the remote lands with a loud bang.

In yet another clip how an huge incandescent green glow before the meteor appears to crash into Earth at around 2am on Saturday.

The video clip of the incredible meteor fall, a piece of a space junk, a falling satellite, or even a crashing UFO, has been shared on various social media platform

Meanwhile, the associate director of the Aegean University Observatory, Dr. Hasan Ali Dal gave an explaination with a much more mundane and likely explanation for the occurrence. The scientist told local media the object was part of a meteor shower that began 'raining' over Earth last week and will continue to do so until the end of next month.

It usually peaks around August 11, with some 50 meteors per hour observed at that point. The objects are rarely large enough to reach the ground,

The green tint of the Izmir meteor has a simpler explanation, too. The color of its trail likely stems from its chemical composition, signaling that it contains large amounts of nickel.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 17:35 [IST]