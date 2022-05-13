Bappi Lahiri the composer who gave us Disco Dancer passes away

Your music will live on forever: Fans pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Bollywood

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away at 73

International

oi-Prakash KL

Dubai, May 13: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, UAE state news agency WAM reported. He was aged 73.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE," a WAM statement read.

Khalifa suffered a stroke in January 2014, but was in a stable condition. He had since assumed a lower profile in state affairs but retained ceremonial presidential powers. His half-brother Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan now carries out public affairs of the state and day-to-day decision-making of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced 40 days of mourning for the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the Khaleej Times reported.

Flags will be flown at half-mast and ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will suspend work starting today.

Khalifa was the eldest son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Hassa bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan. He tied the knot to Shamsa bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, and had eight children: Sultan, Mohammed, Shamma, Salama, Osha, Sheikha, Lateefa and Mouza.