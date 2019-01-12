  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Two-time divorcee Donald Trump says Jeff Bezos’ separation ‘going to be beauty’

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 12: US President Donald Trump is not known to be a fan of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos but he did not forget to wish the latter after he announced with his wife Mackenzie to end their 25-year-old marriage, an event which is expected to have far-reaching repercussions.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    The Bezos revealed their decision on Twitter and Trump, a two-time divorcee himself, called the divorce proceedings "a beauty".

    Also Read | Trump promises changes to H1-B visas, including potential citizenship

    The couple said on Twitter: "We want to make people aware of development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends... We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures."

    "Well, I wish him luck. I wish him luck. It's going to be a beauty," said the president who will complete two years in office this month.

    Also Read | Trump spells 'forest' as 'Forrest'; it's Gump's first name, trolls Twitter

    Trump has in the past criticised Amazon time and again for he hates the coverage that the Washington Post, a newspaper owned by Bezos, gives to his government which is often riddled with chaos and controversy. At the moment, too, the US government is experiencing a partial shutdown over the building of Trump's pet wall along the Mexico border to stall immigration.

    The impending divorce could be the most expensive in history and with a split in the total wealth which is worth above $130 billion, could see Jeff's assets getting reduced by half and Mackenzie turning out to be the richest woman in the world.

    Read more about:

    jeff bezos donald trump divorce amazon usa

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 6:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue