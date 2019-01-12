Two-time divorcee Donald Trump says Jeff Bezos’ separation ‘going to be beauty’

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Jan 12: US President Donald Trump is not known to be a fan of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos but he did not forget to wish the latter after he announced with his wife Mackenzie to end their 25-year-old marriage, an event which is expected to have far-reaching repercussions.

The Bezos revealed their decision on Twitter and Trump, a two-time divorcee himself, called the divorce proceedings "a beauty".

The couple said on Twitter: "We want to make people aware of development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends... We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures."

"Well, I wish him luck. I wish him luck. It's going to be a beauty," said the president who will complete two years in office this month.

Trump has in the past criticised Amazon time and again for he hates the coverage that the Washington Post, a newspaper owned by Bezos, gives to his government which is often riddled with chaos and controversy. At the moment, too, the US government is experiencing a partial shutdown over the building of Trump's pet wall along the Mexico border to stall immigration.

The impending divorce could be the most expensive in history and with a split in the total wealth which is worth above $130 billion, could see Jeff's assets getting reduced by half and Mackenzie turning out to be the richest woman in the world.