Two Palestinians killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza

Israeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinians near the Gaza border, the first confirmed death in two days of unrest, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said hundreds of Palestinians were rolling burning tyres and throwing rocks at soldiers across the border.

A second man was reported killed by Gaza's health ministry but not details were immediately available.

Palestinians had declared Friday a "Day of Rage", with protests in cities including Jerusalem, Ramallah and Gaza's Khan Younis, where the two men were killed and at least forty others wounded.

OneIndia News