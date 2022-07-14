Twitter faces major global outage

What led to the breach of merger agreement in the Twitter vs Musk battle

Washington, July 14: Twitter faced a major outage on Thursday, its first such outage since February.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again".

According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 am EDT.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to the website.

Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported Twitter not working.

"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone," posted Twitter Support.

In February, Twitter suffered an outage that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users. Later, it said it fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website.

Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 19:05 [IST]