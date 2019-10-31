  • search
    Twitter bans all political ads worldwide after Facebook refused to do so

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Oct 31: Twitter on Wednesday said that it would bar political advertising globally on its platform, responding to growing criticism over misinformation from politicians on social media.

    Chief executive Jack Dorsey said in a tweet that the company took the action to head off potential problems from "machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes."

    Twitter bans all political ads worldwide after Facebook refused to do so

    The move comes with Facebook under pressure to apply fact-checking to politicians running ads with debunked claims.

    Zuckerberg has recently been discussing the importance of "free expression" in connection to Facebook's political ad policy, like at a Georgetown University event dedicated to that ideal.

    Dorsey said the new policy, details of which will be unveiled next month, would ban ads on political issues as well as from candidates.

    "We considered stopping only candidate ads, but issue ads present a way to circumvent," he said. "Additionally, it isn't fair for everyone but candidates to buy ads for issues they want to push. So we're stopping these too."

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
