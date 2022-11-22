Tsunami warning issued after 7.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Solomon Islands

YouTube
    Wellington (New Zealand), Nov 22: A Tsunami alert has been issued after a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon. However, there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries.

    According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), "The quake's epicentre was in the ocean about 56 kilometres (35 miles) southwest of the capital, Honiara, at a depth of 13 kilometres (8 miles).''

    Hazardous waves are possible for islands in the region, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, but it advised there was no wider tsunami threat expected, as reported by PTI.

    The earthquake may produce waves of up to 1 metre (3 feet) above tide levels for the Solomon Islands, the centre said, and smaller waves for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

    The Solomon Islands sit on the Ring of Fire, the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common.

    Read more about:

    earthquake magnitude wellington tsunami

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10:39 [IST]
