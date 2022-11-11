YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Tsunami advisory lifted after powerful earthquake hits Tonga

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Wellington, Nov 11: A powerful, shallow underwater earthquake struck on Friday near Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue and then lift a tsunami advisory.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 211 kilometers (132 miles) east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 24.8 kilometers (15 miles). It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.

    The US Tsunami Warning System issued and later lifted a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning.

    An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.

    Comments

    More EARTHQUAKE News  

    Read more about:

    earthquake

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X