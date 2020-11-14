Trump threatens to deny COVID-19 vaccine to NY after Guv criticises him

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New York, Nov 14: As the US, the world's worst-hit by coronavirus has been preparing for the final approval of COVID-19 vaccines and distribution, country's politics took a low level with President Donald Trump threatening to withhold the vaccine from New York state because Governor Andrew Cuomo had criticised his plan to speed up the availability and distribution.

Trump has said, "Cuomo will have to let us know when he is ready for it...he doesn't trust where the vaccine is coming from."

Cuomo, one of the harshest critics of Trump's handling of the pandemic, said in April: "Frankly, I'm not going to trust the federal government's opinion and, therefore, would set up a state panel of experts to review the vaccines.

"We can't be delivering it to a state that won't be giving it to its people immediately. As soon as April the vaccine will be available to the entire general population with the exception of places like New York state where for political reasons the Governor decided to say... he wants to take his time with the vaccine," said Trump.

This week, Pfizer announced that its vaccine had achieved a success rate of 90 per cent in clinical trials. It is likely to approach the FDA for emergency use approval.

Results from the trial of another vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is expected soon and it may also be fast-tracked for FDA approval.