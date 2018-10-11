Haley’s successor: Trump says he has 5 names in mind but names only Dina Powell

Washington, Oct 11: US President Donald Trump has five names in his mind as possible successor to Nikki Haley who recently quit as the US ambassador to the United Nations and one of them is former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell.

Haley suddenly announced on Tuesday, October 9, about her decision of resignation. She would remain in the world body till the end of 2018. Haley's decision had taken many by surprise for there was no indication of her stepping down.

Trump said the outgoing ambassador would help him find her successor and that he eyes to settle the issue over the next few weeks. Speaking to the media on Air Force Once, Trump said he had five persons as Haley's probable replacements but named only one among them - Powell.

Powell served as the deputy national security adviser for strategy in the Trump Administration between March 2017 and January 2018. She was a key player in the US's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

Trump's daughter Ivanka, meanwhile, ruled herself out as a successor to Haley.