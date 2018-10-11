India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Haley’s successor: Trump says he has 5 names in mind but names only Dina Powell

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Oct 11: US President Donald Trump has five names in his mind as possible successor to Nikki Haley who recently quit as the US ambassador to the United Nations and one of them is former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell.

    Dina Powell
    Dina Powell

    Haley suddenly announced on Tuesday, October 9, about her decision of resignation. She would remain in the world body till the end of 2018. Haley's decision had taken many by surprise for there was no indication of her stepping down.

    Also Read | Nikki Haley resigned but only after preparing her base for a 2024 launch

    Trump said the outgoing ambassador would help him find her successor and that he eyes to settle the issue over the next few weeks. Speaking to the media on Air Force Once, Trump said he had five persons as Haley's probable replacements but named only one among them - Powell.

    Powell served as the deputy national security adviser for strategy in the Trump Administration between March 2017 and January 2018. She was a key player in the US's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

    Also Read | Russian envoy to UN saddened by Nikki Haley's resignation

    Trump's daughter Ivanka, meanwhile, ruled herself out as a successor to Haley.

    Read more about:

    nikki haley usa donald trump dina powell ambassador un diplomat

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue