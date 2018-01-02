Trump's tweet: Hafiz Saeed backed groups banned from collecting funds

A day after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Islamabad for not acting against terrorists operating from its soil, Pakistan has banned Jamaat-ud Dawa, and other organisations backed by Hafiz Saeed, from collecting funds.

It is not yet clear if the move by Pakistan was due to Trump's tweet accusing Pakistan of "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists. According to a PTI report, Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation as well as several other such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the UN Security Council, have been issued a notification The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) against collecting donations.

The SECP notification also warned that non-compliance with the said ruling could result in a hefty monetary fine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called for a meeting of the Cabinet and the National Security Committee to discuss Pakistan's response to US President Donald Trump's accusation that Islamabad deceived America by sheltering terrorists, PTI reported.

Trump earlier shocked Pakistan with a tweet that read, "the United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Asserting that future assistance to Islamabad will depend on the action it takes against the terrorism emanating from its soil, the White House confirmed that it has suspended its USD 255 million military aid to Pakistan.

The US has been reducing aid given to Pakistan since 2015. While the aid still continues, the US has not taken Pakistan off the list of terror safe havens. Recently Trump's defence secretary, James Mattis confirmed that the US was close to losing its patience with Pakistan.

India has been raising concern over terrorism emanating from Pakistan for a long time now. India has time-and-again pointed out that safe havens for terrorist in Pakistan are a major threat to regional peace.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs