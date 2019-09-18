Donald Trump names five shortlisted candidate for national security advisor

Washington, Sep 17: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he has shortlisted five eminent people for the position of national security advisor at the White House.

The successful one from the five named are Robert O'Brien, Ric Waddell, Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Fred Fleitz and Keith Kellogg. One of them would replace John Bolton, who Trump fired last week as his NSA.

Robert C O'Brien serves as Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the Department of State while Major Gen Ricky Lynn Waddell served as a Deputy National Security Adviser to Trump in 2017-2018.

Currently Waddell serves as the Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Another probable Gordon-Hagerty is currently the undersecretary for nuclear security at Department of Energy and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration. Similarly, Army Gen.

Keith Kellogg is the current national security adviser to the US Vice President Mike Pence and Fred Fleitz is a former CIA analyst. Trump praised the contenders. "I think O'Brien fantastic," he said in a statement. "I love Keith Kellogg. Keith Kellogg he's been with me from the beginning. He's great," he said.