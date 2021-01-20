In farewell address, Trump says 'we did what we came here to do',wishes success to Biden govt

Trump extends 'best wishes' to new administration in his farewell video address

Washington, Jan 20: Extending his "best wishes" and praying for the success of the new administration in keeping America safe and prosperous, outgoing US President Donald Trump in his farewell address has said that Americans must unify around their shared values and rise above partisan rancour to forge their common destiny.

Trump has still not fully accepted the result of last November's election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, a Republican, made no mention of Biden in his pre-recorded video address, but did allude to the violence at the Capitol earlier this month.

In the video farewell message released by the White House on Tuesday, Trump, 74, said he embarked on a mission to make America great again- for all Americans.

"I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices because that's what you elected me to do. Your needs were my first and last unyielding focus. As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together. We did what we came here to do-and so much more," he said.

Trump said to serve as the President has been an honour beyond description. "This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word," Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump would be succeeded by 78-year-old Biden as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. Trump has announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Biden and Kamala Harris as the Vice President. In his message that lasted a little less than 20 minutes, Trump addressed the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, which is considered as one of the darkest days in the history of American democracy and sought unity from his fellow Americans.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now, more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancour, and forge our common destiny," Trump said.