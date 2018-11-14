  • search

Trump attacks Macron yet again, says French president has low approval rating in his own den

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 14: It's Donald Trump versus Emmanuel Macron once again. The US president on Tuesday, November 13, posted a series of tweets targeting his French counterpart for suggesting the idea of a self-reliant European military and the country's wine tariffs besides lashing out at the latter over his criticism of his nationalism which according to Trump, was done to distract from Macron's own shortcomings.

    Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron
    Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron

    Trump, who returned to the US along with his spouse Melania, said in his first tweet: "Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!"

    Also Read | Hillary Clinton will run for presidency in 2020 again, says her former adviser

    In another tweet, Trump said: "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

    Trump's latest tweets were a continuation of attacking Macron over the latter's suggestion that European nations needed more powerful militaries to protect themselves from countries, including the US. Macron said in an interview recently that Europe needed to equip itself better militarily against an aggressive Russia. The French president also rued Trump's intent to withdraw from the INF Treaty with Russia and felt Europe's security would be compromised as a result of that.

    "I believe in the project of a sovereign Europe. We won't protect Europe if we don't decide to have a true European army," Macron said.

    Also Read | US President Donald Trump set to miss a series of summits in Asia

    "We have to have a Europe that can defend itself alone - and without only relying on the United States - in a more sovereign manner."

    "We should protect ourselves when it comes to China, Russia and even the United States of America," he also said.

    Trump, in his tweet attacks against Macron, also said that the French president "suffers from a very low Approval Rating" of 26 per cent in his own country, and added that there is "no country more nationalist than France".

    Read more about:

    donald trump emmanuel macron usa france

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 7:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue