Trump attacks Macron yet again, says French president has low approval rating in his own den

Washington, Nov 14: It's Donald Trump versus Emmanuel Macron once again. The US president on Tuesday, November 13, posted a series of tweets targeting his French counterpart for suggesting the idea of a self-reliant European military and the country's wine tariffs besides lashing out at the latter over his criticism of his nationalism which according to Trump, was done to distract from Macron's own shortcomings.

Trump, who returned to the US along with his spouse Melania, said in his first tweet: "Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!"

In another tweet, Trump said: "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's latest tweets were a continuation of attacking Macron over the latter's suggestion that European nations needed more powerful militaries to protect themselves from countries, including the US. Macron said in an interview recently that Europe needed to equip itself better militarily against an aggressive Russia. The French president also rued Trump's intent to withdraw from the INF Treaty with Russia and felt Europe's security would be compromised as a result of that.

"I believe in the project of a sovereign Europe. We won't protect Europe if we don't decide to have a true European army," Macron said.

"We have to have a Europe that can defend itself alone - and without only relying on the United States - in a more sovereign manner."

"We should protect ourselves when it comes to China, Russia and even the United States of America," he also said.

Trump, in his tweet attacks against Macron, also said that the French president "suffers from a very low Approval Rating" of 26 per cent in his own country, and added that there is "no country more nationalist than France".