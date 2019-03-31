Trump asked Kim to hand over nuclear weapons at Hanoi summit in February: report

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, March 31: The second summit between the two in Vietnam capital Hanoi last month might have ended in a debacle but there is evidence that US President Donald Trump did all he could to put North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the road to peace.

According to Reuters, Trump handed over Kim a list of demands and that included a call for giving over to the US its nuclear weapons and bomb fuel, during their talks in Hanoi.

The American president gave Kim a piece of paper that stated Washington's position at their meeting that took place in Hanoi's Metropole Hotel on February 28, as per Reuters. This was the first time that Trump had directly told Kim what he meant by denuclearization, Reuters said, citing an unidentified person knowing the discussions.

The Hanoi summit, unlike the first summit in Singapore last June, ended abruptly as the US claimed it could not meet North Korea's demand of lifting the sanctions imposed on it over its nuclear ambitions in exchange of dismantling Pyongyang's main nuclear facility.

Reuters said the document that Trump gave to Kim might help understand why the second summit between the two leaders failed to deliver despite all the promises.

On Friday, March 29, Trump told reporters that he has a good relation with the North Korean dictator and was against the belief that the country required more sanctions.