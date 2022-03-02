Travelling to Andaman & Nicobar Islands? Check new Covid rules amid decline in cases

President Ram Nath Kovind all set to go on 4-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

Port Blair, Mar 2: In view of the significant decline in number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Andaman and Nicobar administration on Wednesday decided that fully vaccinated people are exempted from the requirement of carrying RT-PCR negative test report to enter the union territory, an official said on Wednesday.

Such fully vaccinated individuals shall produce the final vaccination certificate at the origin airport/seajort in the mainland and Port Blair airport/ seaport, an order issued by the principal secretary, health, Dr V Candavelou said.

The order further said that all asymptomatic children below 5 years of age are exempted from carrying RT-PCR negative test report and further RT-PCR testing at Port Blair Airport.

All other passengers - unvaccinated and partially vaccinated - shall have to produce RT-PCR negative test report to travel to Port Blair from the mainland as in the practice now. The RT-PCR test should have been taken within 48-hours prior to the commencement of the journey, it said.

If a passenger on arrival is tested positive then, the prescribed quarantine protocol is to be followed, the order added. Andaman and Nicobar Islands now has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 9,992 people have recovered from the disease so far. The union territory reported two new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 10,019.

