Tourist clings on to for life on hang-glider in the air; says later 'I will go again'

By
    Bern, Nov 28: This is one of the scariest videos one has ever seen. An American national went for a two-minute flight on a hang-glider in Switzerland inly to see that he had not attached him properly and somehow clings on to the pilot who tries to get the glider back on earth. It was the man's maiden flight.

    Image Courtesy: @CBSNews

    Two minutes looked an indefinite wait for the tourist in the gripping video that came up later from a camera mounted on the glider. The tourist, Chris Gursky, seemed to fall off minutes after the take-off but remained to stick to the glider. He thought that was it.

    Gursky still had to face an injury as his hands slipped when they neared the ground and had a broken wrist and twisted bicep. He had a surgery.

    Gursky, a photographer from Florida, however said that he would go to hand-gliding again since he did not enjoy his first flight, an anchor at a show on CBS said, leaving others stunned.

    He is mastering his fears, said another anchor.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 12:21 [IST]
