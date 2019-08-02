  • search
    Too early to discuss appointment of next Pak Army chief: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

    By PTI
    Islamabad, Aug 2: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said it was too early to discuss a successor to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to a media report.

    In an interview with Hum News, Qureshi was asked about the government's plan when General Bajwa's three-year service term ends in November. There is speculation in the Pakistani media that General Bajwa's tenure will be extended.

    File photo of Shah Mahmood Qureshi
    Qureshi said it was untimely to have such discussions as November was months away, Dawn News quoted the report as saying.

    "I believe this is the prime minister's prerogative. And when he deems it suitable, he will make an appropriate decision," Qureshi was quoted as saying in the report. Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan may give another term to Bajwa as both were working closely.

    Pakistan claims to have arrested an "Indian spy"

    General Bajwa accompanied Prime Minster Imran Khan to the US for his maiden visit and talks with President Donald Trump. In an unprecedented move, Khan had also nominated Bajwa as a member of the National Development Council.

    In Pakistan, appointment of the Army chief is the prerogative of the Prime Minister and his government. The practice of the senior most being made the chief is not followed.

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
