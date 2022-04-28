YouTube
    To buy Russian gas, four European nations made payments in Ruble

    Moscow, Apr 28: In accordance with the demand made by Russian President, Vladimir Putin, four European gas buyer have already paid for supplies in Rubles.

    A Bloomberg report while quoting a person close to Russian gas giant, Gazprom PJSC said that even if the other buyers reject Moscow's terms, more cutoffs after the halt in gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria are not likely until the second half of May when the next payments are due.

    The report also said ten European companies have already opened accounts at Gazprombank needed to meet Russia's payment demands. After rejecting the proposed mechanism, Poland and Bulgaria were cut off. The gas giant however said that it does not violate European Union sanctions. Russia supplies gas to 23 European countries.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:11 [IST]
