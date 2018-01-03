Times Square, key locations in New York will get permanent protective barriers: Mayor

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New York, Jan 3:  Times Square to get new protective barriers permanently installed, said  New York City's mayor. Also, other locations around the city will get protective measures in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds.

Confetti flies over Times Square during the New Year's celebration in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world are packing into a frigid Times Square Sunday to mark the start of 2018 with a glittering crystal ball drop, a burst of more than a ton of confetti and midnight fireworks.AP/PTI photo
Confetti flies over Times Square during the New Year's celebration in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world are packing into a frigid Times Square Sunday to mark the start of 2018 with a glittering crystal ball drop, a burst of more than a ton of confetti and midnight fireworks.AP/PTI photo

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city has spent USD 50 million in protective measures in key locations, including for the installation of 1,500 metal barriers, or bollards. The rollout will begin in March.

Meanwhile, temporary blocks have been set up. In May, a man said by police to be high on drugs drove through crowds of pedestrians for more than three blocks, killing one.

On Halloween, investigators say an Islamic State-inspired attacker drove down a bicycle path, killing eight people before he wrecked the truck and was shot by police. 

PTI

Read more about:

times square, new york, islamic state, usa

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.