'Throughout her life, Queen was an inspiration': King Charles

    London, Sep 09: King Charles III addressed the nation as sovereign following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles said that he feels "profound sorrow" over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is vowing to carry on her "lifelong service" to the nation.

    "In 1947 on her 21st birthday, she (Queen Elizabeth II) pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to Commonwealth to devote her life to service of her people. it was more than a promise,it was a profound personal commitment that defined her whole life," said King Charles III in his addresses Britain.

    "The affection, admiration, became a hallmark of her realm. She combined these qualities. I pay tribute to my mother's memories. I know her death brings sadness. I share that sense with you all," he said.

    "As the queen herself did her service with dedication, I also pledge my dedication to the constitution. I shall endevour to serve you with loyalty and love." he said. He delivered the address with a framed photo on the queen on a desk. His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul's Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen.

    Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

