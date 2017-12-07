Three dead after shooting at New Mexico high school

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Authorities said that three people dead after New Mexico high school shooting on Thursday.The shooter, who opened fire at Aztec High School in Aztec, is dead, said San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen. It's unclear if the three dead include the shooter.

New Mexico high school shooting

15 others are injured, according to a statement by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President. All nearby schools are currently on lockdown, the statement reads.

Authorities said they had cleared all the buildings at the school and that students were boarding buses to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.

OneIndia News


Read more about:

mexico, high school, shooting, gunman

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.