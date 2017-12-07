Three dead after shooting at New Mexico high school

Authorities said that three people dead after New Mexico high school shooting on Thursday.The shooter, who opened fire at Aztec High School in Aztec, is dead, said San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen. It's unclear if the three dead include the shooter.

15 others are injured, according to a statement by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President. All nearby schools are currently on lockdown, the statement reads.

Authorities said they had cleared all the buildings at the school and that students were boarding buses to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.

