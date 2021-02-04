YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Three Baloch separatists killed in Pakistan raid

    By
    |

    Multan, Feb 04: Pakistani police on Wednesday raided a suspected hideout of an outlawed separatist group in eastern Punjab province, triggering a shootout that killed three insurgents, authorities said.

    According to a statement by Kamran Hussain, an official with the counter-terrorism department, officers also seized a cache of weapons allegedly belonging to "terrorists from the outlawed Balochistan Republican Army."

    Three Baloch separatists killed in Pakistan raid

    The group is known for targeting Pakistani troops, police and gas pipelines in southwestern Balochistan province.

    Review acquittal in Pearl murder cases: US Congress members urge Pakistan

    Balochistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baloch separatists who want a greater share of province gas and mineral revenue.

    Although authorities often say they have quelled the insurgency in Balochistan, violence has continued there.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X