India's tariff hike unacceptable, must be withdrawn: Donald Trump

oi-Deepika S

Washington, June 27: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw recently imposed tariffs, saying 'this is unacceptable'.

"I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!," Trump tweeted.

He said he is looking forward to his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Friday. The PM Modi-Donald Trump meeting assumes significance in the wake of the strain that has emerged in the bilateral ties on trade and economic issues.

India recently imposed retaliatory tariffs on 29 goods imported from the U.S. from June 16 onwards.

The tariffs on the 29 goods including walnuts, apples, and some pulses - were initially announced in June 2018 in retaliation to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in March that year to impose higher import tariffs on Indian aluminium and steel. India has repeatedly asked for exemption from these higher tariffs, but to no avail.