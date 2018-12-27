This song promoting Muslim-Christian harmony in Pakistan is breaking the Internet

Islamabad, Dec 26: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the Christian community on the Christmas Day to show the significance he attached to the well-being of the minorities. And then, two singers in his country came together to uphold the message of unity and communal harmony with a song that depicts a beautiful amalgamation of both the Muslim and Christian communities in Pakistan with messages like: "Let us unite, let's be one" and "one God, one world".

The song features popular singers Haider Ali Chao and Michelle Sebastain who came together to present the music lovers of Pakistan its "first Muslim Christian Christmas song". The music has been arranged by Aamir Qureshi and the song shows people from both the faith wearing red and white Santa hats and singing the song happily.

See the video of the song here:

Ilahi & Halleluiah- Music is building bridges for Muslim-Christian engagement in Pakistan. Once again artistic community is spearheading for peace and religious harmony. https://t.co/c8pmlqU2BW — IamES (@EricSarwar) December 23, 2018

Chao later said popular Pakistani website Mangobaaz that the main goal of the song was to promote inter-religious peace and unite, particularly between the Muslims and Christians.

"No religion teaches hatred and both the Holy Bible and the Holy Quran teach us to be nothing but virtuous, to love one another and do nothing to hurt a soul. That's the message we want to get across with our song," the singer was quoted as saying.