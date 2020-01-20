The ordinary life of Harry and Meghan amid Megxit mess

Megxit mess:

The "Megxit" mess began when the young couple gave up their font-line family duties and announced plans to chart a "progressive new role" in North America on January 8. They did so without winning Queen Elizabeth II's permission or seemingly knowing how it was all going to work out.

A mad rush of royal family meetings and screaming headlines in the tabloid papers culminated with a ruling Saturday that The Daily Telegraph called "the hardest Megxit possible".

No longer a Royal Highness

The couple lost their right to be called "his and her royal highness" (HRH) -- much as Harry's late mother Princess Diana did when she divorced Prince Charles in another family drama that upset the Queen in 1996.

Stripped of Royal titles, public funds

They further agreed to repay 2.4 million pounds (USD 3.1 million) of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle. "No royal has ever paid back money," former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter wrote in The Sun on Sunday. "It is absolutely unprecedented."

Harry was also stripped of the military titles and patronages he was awarded after serving two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army. But Arbiter said it was the loss of the HRH "royal highness" abbreviation that really made Palace history. "Even when Edward VIII abdicated (in 1936) he dropped from being His Majesty The King to HRH the Duke of Windsor," he said.

Arbiter noted that Princess Diana was not born a royal and had her HRH "obtained through marriage." Few know what Meghan -- an American former TV actress with a huge social media following and A-list celebrity friends such as Oprah Winfrey and the Obamas -- thinks of the British brouhaha about ancient acronyms.

Prince Harry follows in mother’s footsteps

The 38-year-old frankly admitted on UK television in October that she "really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried." But she admitted sadly: "That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive." Harry has also talked about still being haunted by his mother's death in a 1997 car crash involving a chasing pack of paparazzi. He and Meghan filed a series of lawsuits against UK media outlets in October -- a step that predictably outraged the tabloids and renewed debates about the royals' role in public life.

'Destroying' the royal family: Meghan Markle’s father

One these involved a UK paper that published fragments of a private letter Meghan had sent her estranged father Thomas Markle after her Windsor wedding to Harry in May 2018. Thomas told Britain's Channel 5 over the weekend that he found Meghan's decision to quit the royals "embarrassing". "This is one of the greatest, long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it. They are cheapening it. They are making it shabby," Meghan's father said. "I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point."

The expensive lawsuits and the possibility that they might have to start paying for their top-notch security detail raise the immediate question of how they will make ends meet. Sky News said Prince Charles will probably continue paying his son some money from his private income.

Harry has undisclosed millions of pounds in savings and Meghan has enjoyed a lucrative acting career. She is now also thinking of starting her own line of health and "wellness" products.

Sussex Royal

The Sunday Times asked a royal aide if Harry and Meghan will be able to cash in on the "Sussex Royal" brand they trademarked in December. "That is still one of the areas being worked through," the royal aide told the paper. "That translates as: 'The Queen isn't at all sure'," The Sunday Times wrote. But Arbiter stressed that Diana's "global appeal" was in no way affected by her losing the HRH tag.

Netflix may want to work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry was seen talking to a Disney boss in December about Meghan's interest in doing voiceover. There has also been speculation about the couple teaming up with Netflix. The Palace said the separate issue of who pays for their protection will have to be resolved by the UK government at a later date. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave little of the game away when pressed by a British TV crew in Berlin on Sunday. "I am sure that the royal family -- it's been a round a very long time -- will find a way forward," Johnson said with a smile.

Harry expresses 'great sadness' at royal split

Britain's Prince Harry expressed "great sadness" on Sunday at the way he and his wife Meghan had to give up their royal titles as part of a separation settlement with the Queen. "It brings me great sadness that it has come to this," Harry said in his first remarks on Saturday's historic agreement, made during a public address and posted on the couple's Instagram account. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible," he told supporters of his Africa-based charity for youngsters with HIV at an event in London.