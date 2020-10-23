YouTube
    The Latest: Trump says Obama administration left him 'mess'

    By
    |

    Washington, Oct 23: President Donald Trump says the Obama administration left him a "mess" to deal with in terms of tempering relations between the United States and North Korea.

    Donald Trump and Barack Obama
    Trump said during Thursday night''s final presidential debate that he had warded off a war that could have threatened millions of lives, saying President Barack Obama had told him he viewed potential danger from Kim Jong Un as among the country''s greatest national security threats.

    Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump had "legitimized" a "thug" by meeting with and forging a relationship with Kim.

    US Presidential Debate: 'Look at Russia, India, the air is filthy', says Trump

    Trump countered that Kim "didn''t like Obama" and insisted, "Having a good relationship with other countries is a good thing." Biden countered by noting that the United States "had a good relationship with Hitler" prior to the invasions that led the country into World War II.

