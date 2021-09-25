Taliban will not speak at the UNGA
United Nations, Sep 25: The Taliban is unlikely to get a chance to speak at the UN General Assembly.
The Taliban challenged has challenged the credentials of the ambassador of Afghanistan's former government which was ousted on August 15.
The debate began on Tuesday and will end on Monday and Afghanistan's representative will be the final speaker.
Earlier this month, the Taliban named a new UN permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Saheen.
He was once a spokesperson for the Taliban during the peace negotiations in Qatar. The Taliban have demanded representation at this week's United Nations General Assembly.
The question that now arises is whether the Taliban should be provided with a platform at the global stage to put forth their views. The Taliban has said that the currently accredited Afghan ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan since former president, Ashraf Ghani was ousted.
In the wake of these developments, the Taliban said that they were nominating Shaheen as the new UN permanent representative. It is yet to be seen if the UN credentials committee will legitimise this request.