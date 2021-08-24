YouTube
    Taliban spokesman says No extensions for US, evacuations in Afghanistan must complete by Aug 31 deadline

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Aug 24: A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the August 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

    Taliban spokesman says No extensions for US, evacuations in Afghanistan must complete by Aug 31 deadline

    Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept “no extensions” to the deadline. He says life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem.

    Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

    CIA director held secret meeting with Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul: ReportCIA director held secret meeting with Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul: Report

    Mujahid says he is “not aware” of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place.

    An official says the director of the U.S. agency met with the Taliban's top political leader in Kabul on Monday.

