Taliban's latest diktat: From Gender segregation at amusement parks to women can't fly without male relative

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, Mar 29: The Taliban have ordered airlines in Afghanistan to stop women from boarding flights unless accompanied by a male relative. The latest restriction on women follows last week's shutdown of all girls' secondary schools just hours after they were allowed to reopen for the first time since the hardline Islamists seized power in August.

Two officials from Afghanistan's Ariana Afghan airline and Kam Air said that the Taliban had ordered them to stop boarding women if they were travelling alone.

Also, the Taliban have banned men and women from going to amusement parks on the same day, media reports said.

Men would be allowed to go to amusement parks from Wednesday through Saturday and women during the rest of the week, Sputnik news agency reported saying that this move will further enforce segregation rules in Afghanistan.

The Taliban also prevented the entry of beardless government employees to their offices in Afghanistan. The employees were allowed to enter the ministry only after they wear the hats as recommended by the Taliban representatives.

"All government bodies were instructed not to allow women without hijab and male employees of government administrations to fit their appearance in accordance with Sharia law," said Akif.

Since the Taliban's return to power, many curbs on women's freedoms have been reintroduced. These restrictions often implemented locally at the whim of regional officials from the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

The Taliban have also banned hairdressers in Afghanistan from shaving or trimming beards.

The group is re-imposing repressive laws and retrograde policies. They are imposing laws that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 13:48 [IST]