Taliban orders closure of girl schools briefly after they re-open

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kabul. Mar 22: The Taliban has ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut on Wednesday, just hours after it reopened. Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked that the news is true.

Reports said that the students were crestfallen and packed their bags tearfully and left for home. The AFP team was filming the reopening of a school when a teacher ordered everyone to go home.

The International community has made the right to education for all a main point for any negotiations over aid and recognition of the Taliban regime which returned to power last August after a shameful and hasty pull out by the United States.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 13:00 [IST]