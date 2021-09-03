Taliban blocking medicine, forcing Panjshir men to walk on minefields: Amrullah

Who is Mullah Baradar? Co-Founder of Taliban to lead new Afghanistan government

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Sep 13: Self-proclaimed Afghanistan President Amrullah Saleh on Friday claimed that the Taliban have blocked emergency, humanitarian services in the Pajshir valley, the last holdout of the Afghan forces in Afghanistan.

"Talibs have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir, do racial profile of travelers, use military age men of Panjhsir as mine clearance tools walking them on mine fields, have shut phone, electricity & not allow medicine either. People can only carry small amount of cash," he said on Twitter.

"Over the past 23 years since start of the Emergency Hospital we never blocked Talib access to it. Talibs are committing war crimes & have zero respect for IHL. We call on UN & world leaders to take notice of this clear criminal & terrorist behavior of the Talibs," he added.

"Resistance is the nom de guerre of everyone here. RESISTANCE," he said in another tweet.

Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 21:32 [IST]