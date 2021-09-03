YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Taliban blocking medicine, forcing Panjshir men to walk on minefields: Amrullah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Sep 13: Self-proclaimed Afghanistan President Amrullah Saleh on Friday claimed that the Taliban have blocked emergency, humanitarian services in the Pajshir valley, the last holdout of the Afghan forces in Afghanistan.

    Amrullah Saleh

    "Talibs have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir, do racial profile of travelers, use military age men of Panjhsir as mine clearance tools walking them on mine fields, have shut phone, electricity & not allow medicine either. People can only carry small amount of cash," he said on Twitter.

    "Over the past 23 years since start of the Emergency Hospital we never blocked Talib access to it. Talibs are committing war crimes & have zero respect for IHL. We call on UN & world leaders to take notice of this clear criminal & terrorist behavior of the Talibs," he added.

    "Resistance is the nom de guerre of everyone here. RESISTANCE," he said in another tweet.

    More AFGHANISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    afghanistan taliban

    Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 21:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X