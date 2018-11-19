  • search

Strong undersea earthquake off Fiji, but no tsunami

By Pti
    Suva, Nov 19: A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, but it was too deep to cause any damage.

    It was centred 534 kilometres (331 miles) deep and 283 kilometres east of the capital Suva where residents said they did not notice any shaking.

    The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the tremor which occurred at 9.25 am (2025 GMT Sunday). The area is prone to deep undersea earthquakes and was hit with a 7.8-magnitude tremor two months ago.

    Fiji sits within the "Ring of Fire", a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific that is subject to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

    PTI

