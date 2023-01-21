Stop interfering in Dalai Lama's succession process: Japanese Buddhist Conference to China

People who do not possess those religious values, ought not to intervene in such matters, Japanese Buddhist Conference.

Tokyo, Jan 21: The Japanese Buddhist Conference for World Federation told China not to interfere in the succession process of the next Dalai Lama and the responsibility of deciding his successor lies with the people of Tibet on the basis of Tibetan culture and history.

"His Holiness, Dalai Lama, the 14th turned 87 years on July 6, 2022. The issue of his future successor is gradually gaining attention all over the world. We the monks of Japan believe that Tibetan people must decide upon the next successor based on their Tibetan Buddhist culture and history", ANI quoted reverend Eihiro Mizutani, the Secretary General of Japan Buddhist Conference for World Federation, as saying in a letter which has strongly voiced objections over China's constant interference in Tibet's religious and spiritual matters.

"The PRC, which controls Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) is working out the policy to choose the Dalai Lama's successor under the Chinese government's leadership, based on the 'Tibetan Buddhism Living Buddha Reincarnation Management Law', enacted in the year 2007. However, the People's Republic of China's national policy is based on communism and is considered non-religious.

The Japanese Buddhist Conference said, "Non-religious people deciding the religious leader is contradictory in itself". It further stated, "His Holiness Dalai Lama stated that 'forceful intervention in the approval process (of next Dalai Lama) by people executing political powers, who did not even acknowledge the very existence of previous or the future Dalai Lamas, is inappropriate'".

It is an umbrella organisation that brings together a number of sects of Japanese Buddhism, with millions of followers in Japan and other countries.

The statement further claimed that matters related to religion must be in accordance with religious values, hence people who do not possess those religious values, ought not to intervene in such matters. It is valuing the freedom of religious faith (belief).

The relationship between Japan, India and the Tibetans is intertwined with Buddhism, which is one of the major world religions in Asia with a rich history. Buddhism originated in India in the 5th century BCE, and at its peak was one of the major religions in the subcontinent. However, it gradually witnessed a decline in India, and today, Buddhism accounts for an insignificant percentage of the population. Despite this, Buddhism remains an important part of India's cultural heritage and continues to influence various aspects of Indian society, the news agency said.

Japan Buddhist Conference for World Federation in a letter said, "In response to Indian PM Shri Narendra Modi's call made to His Holiness, Dalai Lama to convey good wishes on the latter's birthday, there was a voice of opposition by the Chinese government stating 'this is intervention'.

However, is it not for China to hold back its intervention in matters related to Tibetan Buddhism?", believes the Japanese leadership It is said that "if religious oppression in Tibet is a fact, then it is a big challenge for human rights, a value shared by most of the countries around the world. His Holiness, Dalai Lama, is a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and has been fighting against the Chinese government in a peaceful and non-violent manner."

Two weeks ago, the Dalai Lama flagged the "growing interest in Buddhism" in China after years of "suppression and oppression" of the faith and its followers.

His Holiness was addressing devotees in Bodh Gaya, the site where the Buddha had attained Enlightenment two millennia ago, after a "long life offering" ceremony, a traditional prayer made for the longevity of the 87-year- old Buddhist leader.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner said, "the Buddhist tradition of Tibet has gained lots of attention from people in the West. In the past, Buddhism was known to be an Asian religion. But today its philosophy and concepts, particularly with regard to psychology have spread throughout the world. Many scientists are taking interest in this tradition".

"So, this is not only for Tibet.....but even China. It has a direct bearing on China as well because China has been a Buddhist country but there was so much suppression and oppression of Buddhism and Buddhists in China", said the Tibetan leader, who had to flee his homeland in 1959, a decade after Mao Zedong's communist revolution.

"So, there could be much change happening in China and the world. I have always remained optimistic about the possibility of a better world", he added.

"Tibet, which is also called the land of snows, has undergone many tragedies. But it has come as a blessing in disguise. People around the world have now become aware of the Tibetan Buddhist tradition", said the Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama, who has since sought asylum in India and settled at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, which has come to be known as "mini Tibet" because of a large number of Tibetan refugees staying there, has come to this international Buddhist pilgrim town in Bihar, which he calls the 'Vajrasthan' (the pure land) after a gap of two years.

With inputs from ANI and PTI