Stadium stampede in Madagascar kills one, injures 37

    Antananarivo, Sep 9: At least one person was killed and 37 were injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Madagascar´s capital Antananarivo, reports said on Sunday.

    "There was a stampede in front of the stadium (...) for now we have a report of one dead and 37 injured," say reports.

    The stampede occurred at the entrance to the venue just before kickoff between Madagascar and Senegal, the city's Hrja Hospital spokesman Oliva Alain Rakoto told reporters, adding that "for the moment" the accident toll is one dead and 37 injured.

    madagascar

