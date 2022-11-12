YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar receives Gandhi Peace Pilgrim Award in Atlanta

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Atlanta, Nov 12: Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar was presented with the Gandhi Peace Pilgrimage award in Atlanta in recognition of his tireless efforts to spread the messages of peace and non-violence as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi & Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

    The prestigious award given by the Gandhi Foundation of the USA was presented to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the presence of Isaac Farris, nephew of Dr Martin Luther King Jr and India's Consul General in Atlanta Dr Swati Kulkarni.

    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

    The award was presented to the founder of Art of Living for "his outstanding service and contribution for humanity to bring the change we want to see in the world", through his wisdom, insight and inspiration in the spirit of Gandhi-King leaching of Peace and Ahimsa" said the citation.

    Armenia, Azerbaijan hold peace talks with US mediatingArmenia, Azerbaijan hold peace talks with US mediating

    "Certain messages are timeless messages. In this category, Martin Luther King's and Mahatma Gandhi's messages are very relevant. They are fresh to every age in every generation. Sometimes it becomes even more relevant. In today's world where we are facing such polarization and tension, the message of peace must be heard loud and clear," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said in his acceptance speech.

    Comments

    More SRI SRI RAVI SHANKAR News  

    Read more about:

    sri sri ravi shankar atlanta mahatma gandhi martin luther king

    Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X