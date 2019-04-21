Sri Lanka serial bombings: 215 killed in ghastly attacks; 3 Indians among dead; 13 suspects arrested

Colombo, Apr 21: Eight devastating blasts, including suicide attacks, struck churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday (April 21), killing 215 people, including three Indians, and shattering a decade of peace in the island nation since the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

The blasts - one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history - targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress.

Explosions were reported from three five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera confirmed 207 deaths. However, the News 1st channel said that 215 people have died in the blasts. Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism Kishu Gomes said 33 foreign nationals were killed in the coordinated attacks believed to be carried out by a single group.

Director of the National Hospital Dr Anil Jasinghe identified 12 of the 33 foreign nationals, which include three Indians, two Chinese and one each from Poland, Denmark, Japan, Pakistan, America, Morocco and Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a series of tweets, identified the three Indians as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

[Suicide bombers, RDX: What made the Colombo bombings so lethal]

Around 500 people, including Indians, were injured in the attacks. No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attacks. However, most of the deadly attacks in the past in Sri Lanka were carried out by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) which ran a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009 after the Sri Lankan Army killed its supreme leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

Briefing reporters, Gunasekera said the police was not able to confirm at the moment if they were all suicide attacks. He, however, said that one of the blasts at the Katuwapitiya (Negombo) church has signs of being what looked like a suicide attack. An unnamed official said a suicide bomber blew himself up at the restaurant of the Cinnamon Grand hotel.

Gunasekara said that 66 bodies were kept at the National Hospital while 260 injured were receiving treatment there and 104 bodies were placed at the Negombo Hospital and 100 injured were receiving treatment at the Hospital.

[Colombo bombings: ISIS suggests revenge for strikes on Muslims]

Later in the day, a powerful blast in the capital's southern suburb near the Colombo Zoo killed two persons, Gunasekera said. When a police team entered a house in the Colombo north suburb of Orugodawatta to conduct a search, a suicide bomber blew himself up causing a concrete floor of a two-storey building to crash on them, killing three policemen in the eighth blast, police said.

Soon after the eighth blast, the government imposed curfew with immediate effect. The curfew will be in force indefinitely until further notice

The Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka has issued the following numbers for Indian citizens seeking help and seeking clarification:

+94777902082

+94772234176

+94777903082

+94112422788

Highlights of the ghastly attack in Sri Lanka:

Police discover a house allegedly used to shelter Todays attackers in Sarikkamulla, Panadura. Earlier in the evening Police also discovered the van used to transport the explosives at Ramakrishna Rd Wellawatte, reported Sri Lanka's Navamani Newspaper. So far nine foreign nationals are reported to be missing. Among the 35 foreigners killed in the attacks, three were Indians, one was Portuguese, two Turkish, three British and two American. Sri Lanka Police spokesperson has said that 13 suspects were arrested in connection with the attacks. Ten of those detained have been handed over to the CID. President Maithripala Sirisena will be appointing a special investigation committee within the next 24 hours to probe the terrorist attacks, News 1st reports. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounces attacks in a statement and confirms that several American citizens among those killed. "These vile attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States remains resolved in our fight to defeat terrorism," the statement reads. Sri Lankan Airlines, which is the ground handling agent for all airlines, added that only passengers will be allowed inside the airport terminal. The airport is located to the north of the capital Colombo, on the outskirts of the city of Negombo, which was the site of at least one bombing today. Sri Lankan law enforcement have urged the public to stay indoors following the blasts. They asked that bystanders not gather at the explosion sites or outside the hospitals where the injured are being brought, according to government official news portal News.LK. It also reported that passengers departing from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) will need to be present at the airport at least four hours prior to their departure time, to account for extra security processes. Sri Lankan government on Sunday blocked social media platforms like the Facebook and Instagram to prevent the spread of false news reports after a series of blasts killed 207 people. The Presidential Secretariat said in a statement that the decision to block social media was taken in reaction to false news reports spreading on social media. The statement said the security forces were conducting comprehensive investigations into the explosions, and that the social media block would continue until investigations were concluded. "President @MaithripalaS appealed to the nation to act with utmost restraint and patience, and not to be misled by baseless rumors and false stories," President Sirisena's office tweeted. Meanwhile, Facebook has activated its Crisis Response tool for the blasts, CNN reported. The feature provides a repository for news about the incident, and allows people to mark themselves safe and search for friends who may have been affected. "There is further update from Colombo. In all eight bomb blasts have taken place - one more in a guest house in Dehiwela near Colombo and another in a housing colony in Dematagoda in Colombo. I have just spoken to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mr.Tilak Marapana. He confirmed that unfortunately, 207 persons have lost their lives and more than 450 are injured in the terror blasts. Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals. Their names are Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh. We are ascertaining further details," tweets EAM Sushma Swaraj. A van suspected to have been used to transport bombs used in Colombo explosions taken into Police custody with the driver, at Ramakrishna Rd wellawatta, reports Navamani Newspaper. State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene says the 7 suspects arrested in connection with today's coordinated bombings in Colombo, Negombo & Batticaloa has now been confirmed most of the bllasts were suicide bomb attacks most probably carried out by 01 group: — Navamani Newspaper (@NavamaniLK) April 21, 2019 State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene says the 7 suspects arrested. Sri Lanka Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene has urged media not to publicise the names of today's attackers as other extremist groups could exploit the situation. "Don't give extremists a voice. Don't help to make them martyrs," he says. New Agency Reuters, citing Turkey's state media Anadolu, reports that two Turkish citizens were among those killed in the bombs blasts. According to Anadolu, the Turkish nationals were engineers who were working on a project in Sri Lanka. News 1st reports that the death toll has now risen to 215. The number of foreign national deaths has also swelled to 35, according to the National Hospital spokesperson. The foreigners who died in the attacks are believed to be nationals of USA, Denmark, China, Japan, Pakistan, Morocco, India and Bangladesh Reports say that an Indian national was killed in Sri Lanka blasts. Kerala Chief Minister's office has reportedly confirmed the death of a Kasargod resident. Sri Lankan police is said to have arrested seven individuals in connection with the serial explosions that hit three churches and four hotels. Almost two hours after a 12-hour curfew is imposed across the island nation, the Railways Department suspends all night-mail trains. All state universities have also been closed until further notice. It was with horror and sadness that I heard of the bombings in #SriLanka costing the lives of so many people. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who had gathered to worship peacefully or come to visit this beautiful country. We stand ready to support. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) April 21, 2019 President of the European Union commission Jean-Claude Juncker also tweets saying that he was horrified and sad when heard of the bombings and the number of lives that were lost. "I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who had gathered to worship peacefully or come to visit this beautiful country," he wrote. Pope Francis further said, "I entrust to the Lord those who have tragically died and I pray for the wounded and for all those who are suffering as a result of this dramatic event." Pope Francis also condemned the attacks and described it as "cruel violence". The Pope, in his address to tens of thousands of people who had gathered at Vatican City's St. Peter Square for the Easter Sunday celebrations, said, "I wish to express my affectionate closeness to the Christian community, hit while it was gathered in prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence." US President Donald Trump also tweeted saying, "Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels that have killed at least 138 million people and badly injured 600 more. We stand ready to help!" According to the Sri Lankan news agency News 1st, three police officers were also among those killed in the eight explosion at Dematagoda hospital explosion. Police said eighth Sri Lanka blast was suicide bomb, killed three policemen. The United Nations in Sri Lanka condemned the horrific attacks and expressed its condolences to the victims and their families. "The UN in #lka urges all citizens, all leaders to stand united during these difficult times," the international body tweeted from its Twitter handle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with the Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Mathripala Sirisena conveyed his condolences over the lives lost in the attacks. According to the press release that was sent out by the Prime Minister's Office, he is also said to have condemned the serial terrorist attacks and described it as "cold-blooded " and "pre-planned barbaric attack". he security forces have launched a search operation at a house in close proximity to the blast site in Dematagoda following a tip-off that there are more explosives at the location. The Sri Lankan government has imposed a temporary social media ban in view of the ghastly terror attacks that have claimed more 185 lives. As many as eight blasts rocked the island nation on Easter Sunday. Police have arrested one suspect in Dehiwala. Seventh explosion, claiming two lives, took place in Dehiwala near the zoo. I’m saddened & disturbed by reports of multiple bomb blasts in #Colombo in which over 100 people have died & more than 300 injured.



I strongly condemn this diabolical act of terrorism.



My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray the injured make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2019 Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka which claimed over 185 lives. "I’m saddened & disturbed by reports of multiple bomb blasts in #Colombo in which over 100 people have died & more than 300 injured. I strongly condemn this diabolical act of terrorism. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray the injured make a speedy recovery (sic)," Gandhi said in a tweet. Sri Lanka imposed 'temporary' social media ban after blasts. The Archbishop of Colombo is calling for those responsible for the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka to be punished "mercilessly." Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith called on Sri Lanka's government to launch a "very impartial strong inquiry" and to punish those found responsible "mercilessly because only animals can behave like that." Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has convened Sri Lanka's top military officials at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council following a series of Easter Sunday blasts. The English language service of state-run China News Service reported that four Chinese nationals were injured in the blasts on Sunday and were being treated in hospital. It gave no other information A hospital source said Americans, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts The UAE has condemned the series of terrorist attacks that targeted churches and hotels in Colombo. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that targets religions and races, according to WAM the UAE state news agency. Sri Lankans working in the UAE say they are in "complete shock" after a series of bomb blasts hit their home country on Easter Sunday. Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Paneerselvam said,'' AIADMK condemns this deadly attack in Sri Lanka that has happened during the Easter festival. We have been condemning violence and terrorist attack wherever it has happened. We also express our deep condolences to victims and their family members.'' Curfew has been imposed across Sri Lanka from 6pm today to 6 am tomorrow. April 22 and 23 have been declared as government holidays. Earlier the government had ordered the schools to be closed tomorrow and day after. Another explosion has been reported from the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. The blast took place near Dematagoda area. This is the eighth attack in the day. Another bomb blast has been reported from Sri Lanka's Dehiwala, where two people have been reportedly been killed. "India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka," President Ramnath Kovind said in a tweet. Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has condemned the attack and termed it 'barbaric'. "It is absolutely barbaric to see such violent attacks on such a holy day. Whoever is behind these attacks must be dealt with immediately. My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones and all of Sri Lanka.We will not tolerate such violence, such acts of terrorism, of cowardice within our borders once again. We will stand together and rise up against it as one voice. We will stand united as a nation. #UnitedWeStand (sic)," he Rajapaksa said. Terming the Sri Lanka terror attack as 'ghastly attack of violence', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley condemned the incident. "Deeply saddened by the bom blasts in #Colombo #SriLanka and killing of innocent people there. Such ghastly acts of violence are highly condemnable. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families. Pray for speedy recovery of injured. (sic)," he tweeted. The death toll in the Sri Lanka terror attacks has reached 165, with more casualties expected. Hundreds others have been injured in the six serial blasts that ripped through three churches and three hotels this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the Sri Lanka terror attacks which has claimed 160 lives. Prime minister calls on Sri Lankans to unite I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) April 21, 2019 Ranil Wickremesinghe, the prime minister, condemned the cowardly attacks and urged Sri Lankans to "remain united". Indians in distress may please contact Indian High Commission in Colombo. We will provide you all assistance. @IndiainSL Our helpline numbers are :

+94777903082,+94112422788,+94112422789, +94112422789.

Pls RT — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019 Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj said,''There is an update from Colombo. There were three bomb blasts in Churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. There have been three blasts in Shangrila, Cinnamon Grand Kingsbury hotels in Colombo.'' Colombo bombings have signature of Islamic State The serial bombings that rocked Colombo bear the signature of the Islamic State. The nation has been under the radar of the Islamic State for nearly three years now. At least nine foreigners have been killed in the six serial blasts that ripped through Sri Lanka on Sunday morning, the police said. At least 160 people have been killed in the blasts across Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's police chief warned of suicide attacks Sri Lanka's police chief made a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday's bomb attacks in the country, according to a document warning seen by AFP. Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat of suicide bombers planning to hit "prominent churches". "A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ [National Thowheeth Jama'ath] is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," said the alert. The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalisation of Buddhist statues. A Police official said nine of the dead are foreigners. Hospitals urge blood donors to come forward Sri Lankans 🇱🇰 Lets Help !

Negombo and Batticaloa hospitals requesting blood donors support following blasts



#SriLanka #EasterSundayAttacks #Help — Thilanka Rathnayake (@rathnayake27) April 21, 2019 Hundreds of people have been taken to hospitals in Colombo and Batticaloa in the east of the island nation. Sec Defence and I am at Kochchikade church. Also was at ShangriLa n Kingsbury. PM is on his way from Bentota. Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway. Please stay calm and indoors. Many casualties including foreigners. — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019 Harsha de Silva, a Sri Lankan member of parliament, was at the scene of the attack on St Anthony's Shrine Travel advisory issued by Sri Lankan Airlines Passengers should report to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) four hours before flights - 21st April 2019 ! pic.twitter.com/kP675HdDPZ — SriLankan Airlines (@flysrilankan) April 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's national carrier said that security has been tightened at Colombo's main airport has urged passengers flying out of Bandaranaike International Airport to arrive four hours before departure. The government has ordered the schools to remain shut tomorrow and day after in view of the dastardly attacks this morning which have claimed 160 lives so far. According to reports, the two attackers have been identified. The attack at Shnagri La hotel was carried out by suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, while Abu Mohammad has been identified as the attacker at the Batticalao church. I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of innocent lives in multiple bombings on Easter Sunday in Colombo #SriLanka.



My heartfelt condolences to the members of bereaved families and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.#lka #SriLankaBlasts #Blasts — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) April 21, 2019 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka. Pakistan has condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka. "People and Government of Pakistan stand by people and Government of Sti Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror," said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed shocked over the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and said, "Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land." The Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the Sri Lanka terror attacks. "All forms of violence are unacceptable," she said in a tweet. Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019 Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj said,''I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.'' The Colombo National Hospital spokesperson, Dr Samindi Samarakoon, said at last 280 people have been admitted with injuries. The flight operations to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo have been suspended as the airport has been temporarily shut after the terror attack in the city. All the flights have been diverted to Mattala. The Sri Lankan President Maithripala has expressed shock over the terror attacks across Sri Lanka. "I am shocked and saddened by the situation that has occurred," he said. he said that the investigations has been initiated in the case. "Please remain calm and do not be fooled by rumours," the Sri Lankan President said. Meanwhile, the Sri lankan Prime Minister has called for an emergency meeting in view of the ghastly terror attack in Colombo and Batticaloa. Minister of Economic Reforms Harsha De Silva said that the rescue operations are underway and high number of casualties is expected, including the foreigners. He has asked the people to stay calm and not to venture out. The Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka has issued the following numbers for Indian citizens seeking help and seeking clarification: +94777902082 +9477223417 Reports inform that a total of six blast hit the country, three of which were in churches while the other three were in hotels. The hotels that were hit by explosions included five star hotels like Shangri-La Hotel and Kingsbury Hotel.

President Maithripala Sirisena has appealed for calm. "I have been shocked by this totally unexpected incidents. The security forces haven been asked to take all action necessary," Sirisena said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe termed the blasts as "cowardly attacks" and said his government was working to "contain the situation." "I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong... The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation," he tweeted.

Security has been intensified around the religious places across the capital. The government has temporarily blocked all social media platforms. "Horrible scenes. I saw many body parts strewn all over," said Harsha de Silva, Sri Lanka's Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that it was closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789," the High Commission tweeted. "In addition to the numbers given, Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may also call the following numbers +94777902082 +94772234176," it said.